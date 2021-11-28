Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Niagara County Sheriff's office warns of 'Geek Squad Subscription Scam'

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
generic-scam-call.jpg
Posted at 11:55 AM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 13:06:47-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning about the "Geek Squad Subscription Scam."

According to the sheriff's office, scammers send a subscription renewal notice from "Geek Squad" and request a phone call to provide sensitive information.

The sheriff's office said it is a clear phishing email/text message and listed the following identifiers:

  • The scammers are using a Gmail Account or other common domain (not a BestBuy email address)
  • Odd grammatical problems (e.g., ‘Writing this mail’ instead of ‘email’)
  • Phone numbers that do not match BestBuy’s service lines through a simple search engine inquiry (e.g., ‘1 (8 0 0) – 306 – 2981’)

According to the sheriff's office, some residents have fallen victim to the scam and have lost over $22,000 and counting.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!