Niagara County Sheriff's Office seeks help looking for missing teen

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Officials say Lily Mae English was last seen on April 11, at 6395 Old Niagara Road, Wyndham Lawn.

She was last seen heading north from the campus wearing a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say English has a history of running away. Her last known location was on Frost Street in Lockport.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 438-3393 (24 hours) or call Investigator Justin Birmingham at (716) 438-3332, during normal business hours.