Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Niagara County Sheriff's Office searching for missing vulnerable adult

harvey missing web.jpg
Niagara County Sheriff’s Office
harvey missing web.jpg
Posted at 3:28 PM, Jan 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-25 15:28:22-05

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

The sheriff's office said 82-year-old Diane Harvey is missing from Middleport and was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday. It is unknown what Harvey is wearing, but the sheriff's office said she may be wearing a red coat because her coat is missing along with her purse.

Harvey is described as 5'5" tall and 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. The sheriff's office said Harvey has Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 438-3393

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up