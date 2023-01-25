Niagara County Sheriff's Office searching for missing vulnerable adult

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

The sheriff's office said 82-year-old Diane Harvey is missing from Middleport and was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday. It is unknown what Harvey is wearing, but the sheriff's office said she may be wearing a red coat because her coat is missing along with her purse.

Harvey is described as 5'5" tall and 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. The sheriff's office said Harvey has Alzheimer’s.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 438-3393