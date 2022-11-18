Niagara County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

NIAGARA COUNTY (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said 17-year-old Gregory Davis is missing from the Town of Appleton.

Davis was last seen at Tops in Newfane and is known to frequent Burt's Dam Fisherman Park to fish. He was wearing a black DC hat with a black and yellow beanie, brown fishing waders, dark sweatpants and a maroon sweatshirt. Davis is described as 5'10" and 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office said he does not have access to his daily medications.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (716) 438-3393.