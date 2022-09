TOWN OF LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Adon Swanson was last seen in the Town of Lockport on August 28 wearing pink shorts and a hoodie.

Swanson is described as 5'11" tall and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information you're asked to contact the sheriff's office at (716) 438-3393.