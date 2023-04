NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old.

The sheriff's office said Thomas N. Mulholland Jr. was last seen around 10 p.m. on April 13 in Wilson wearing a dark blue shirt, dark sweatpants and blue baseball hat.

Mulholland Jr. is described as 5'7" tall and about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information it asked to contact the sheriff's office at 716-438-3393.