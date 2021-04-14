Watch
Niagara County Sheriff's Office requests public assistance locating missing woman

Posted at 12:06 PM, Apr 14, 2021
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's assistance locating missing woman.

The sheriff's office says on April 9 the family of 56-year-old Denise Chequer reported her missing.

According to officials, she was last seen leaving her home two weeks ago with Shawn Pittler of Lockport.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Amanda Irons-Rindfleisch at (716) 438-3342 during business hours or the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (716) 438-3393.

