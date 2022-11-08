Niagara County Sheriff's Office releases results of traffic enforcement campaign

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced Monday the results of its recent traffic safety enforcement campaign on aggressive driving behaviors.

The county sheriff's office reported 1,185 tickets issued between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.

878 of these citations were issued for aggressive driving behaviors including:

Driving while intoxicated

Speeding

Disobeying traffic control devices

Following too closely

Reckless driving

Using mobile devices while driving

Another 307 citations were issued for other offenses including:

Seatbelt violations

Equipment violations

Uninspected vehicles

Unregistered vehicles

Of the campaign results, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said that "it certainly shows that aggressive driving is an issue in [Niagara] County. Our efforts will continue to curb these behaviors and reduce dangerous driving habits. All of the agencies involved did a tremendous job addressing this issue."

Law enforcement partners that participated in this campaign include the New York State Park Police, Niagara Falls Police, North Tonawanda Police, Town of Niagara Police, Lewiston Police, Middleport Police, Somerset Police, New York State Police, Lockport Police, and the Youngstown Police Department.