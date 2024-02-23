Niagara County Sheriff's Office makes two arrests after welfare check at Wilson home

WILSON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two arrests have been made after Niagara County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a welfare check at 3232 Randall Road in the Town of Wilson on Thursday.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found the home in deplorable condition, filled with waste, animal feces, and at least 15 dead animals. The home was later condemned by the Town of Wilson Building Inspector.

According to the sheriff's office, two adults and two young children were living in the home. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Robert W. Wilcox and 20-year-old Alexandrea M. Mann, both of the Town of Wilson, on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The children were placed under the care of other family members by Niagara County Child Protective Services.

The Niagara County SPCA has removed more than 70 animals living outside the home, including chickens, cows, pigs, and geese. The organization will look into the incident's animal component.

The Niagara SPCA is seeking donations for the animal's medical treatment. You can learn more about how to help here.