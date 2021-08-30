Watch
Niagara County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in connection with stabbing in Royalton

Posted at 12:06 PM, Aug 30, 2021
TOWN OF ROYALTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with stabbing in the Town of Royalton Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office deputies and Middleport police responded to Freeman Avenue in the Town of Royalton around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for the report of two males fighting in the street.

58-year-old Scott M. Whittaker has been arrested, he allegedly stabbed a victim with a knife multiple times and fled the scene. The victim was transported to ECMC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Whittaker was located in the Town of Yates in Orleans County and taken into custody. He was charged with one count of second degree assault and one count of second degree menacing and is being held at the Niagara County Jail awaiting centralized arraignment.

