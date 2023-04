NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced a missing 15-year-old has been located.

On Monday the sheriff's office was asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Thomas N. Mulholland Jr. who was last seen around 10 p.m. on April 13 in Wilson.

On Tuesday afternoon the sheriff's office announced Mulholland Jr. was located and is safe.