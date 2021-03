NIAGARA COUNTY (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has located a missing 11-year-old from Royalton.

UPDATE: Missing Child has been located safe. Thank you for your assistance — Niagara Sheriff (@NiagaraSheriff) March 11, 2021

The sheriff's office issued an alert that officials were searching for the boy early Thursday morning. It was announced he was located safely just after 11 a.m.