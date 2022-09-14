Niagara County Sheriff's Office launches 'Text to 9-1-1' technology

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center can now receive "Text to 9-1-1" calls from cell phones in the county.

According to the sheriff's office, the new technology was part of a complete upgrade to its 9-1-1 phone system.

“The Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to implement text to 9-1-1 in Niagara County. This feature will give a voice to those who would otherwise be unable to make a phone call in that emergency situation. I credit the work of our Communications Division for overseeing this project and bringing Niagara County into the next generation of 9-1-1” - Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti

The sheriff's office describes how to use the technology below:

Enter the number "911" in the "To" field.

The first text message to 9-1-1 should be brief and contain the location of the emergency and the type of help needed.

Push the “Send” button.

Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 9-1-1 call taker.

Text in simple words – do not use abbreviations, “emojis,” or slang.

Keep text messages brief and concise.

The sheriff's office said a voice 9-1-1 call is still the best way for callers to exchange information with dispatchers.

The National Emergency Number Association encourages you to use the following guidelines when making a Text to 9-1-1 call: