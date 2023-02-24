Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Niagara County Sheriff's Office issues reminder to clean off vehicles before driving following ice storm

IMG_9143.jpg
WKBW
IMG_9143.jpg
Posted at 1:35 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 13:35:20-05

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has issued a reminder to motorists to clean off their vehicles before driving following the ice storm earlier this week.

The sheriff's office said it has received multiple reports of property damage as a result of ice blowing off of moving vehicles.

"Please clean off your entire car (windows, roof, hood, trunk, etc.) before traveling on a roadway."
- Niagara County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said patrols and law enforcement partners will be vigilant for violators.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Follow Up FS.png

The Follow-up