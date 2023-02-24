Niagara County Sheriff's Office issues reminder to clean off vehicles before driving following ice storm

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has issued a reminder to motorists to clean off their vehicles before driving following the ice storm earlier this week.

The sheriff's office said it has received multiple reports of property damage as a result of ice blowing off of moving vehicles.

"Please clean off your entire car (windows, roof, hood, trunk, etc.) before traveling on a roadway." - Niagara County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said patrols and law enforcement partners will be vigilant for violators.