Niagara County Sheriff's Office investigating Wilson Lakeside Market fire

WILSON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire at a market in the Village of Wilson on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office received reports of a fire just before 7 p.m. at the Wilson Lakeside Market at 337 Lake Street.

Upon arrival, deputies said the fire was visible from the west end of the building. Deputies confirmed that no one was inside.

Emergency crews eventually extinguished the fire. A damage estimate is currently not available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.