HARTLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced it is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash on Ridge Road in Hartland.

The sheriff's office said around 8 a.m. deputies located a vehicle that appeared to have collided with a tree. A 68-year-old man who was driving was the only occupant inside the vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was unresponsive and had to be extricated from the vehicle. Emergency crews attempted to render aid but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing and the name of the man is not being released at this time, pending notification of family.