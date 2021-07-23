Niagara County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash in Town of Porter

TOWN OF PORTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash in the Town of Porter Friday.

According to the sheriff's office deputies responded to a one-car crash at 2892 Porter Center Road in The Town of Porter around 4:00 a.m. Friday. A vehicle traveling northbound left the roadway, struck a tree and burst into flames. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and the driver's name is not being released at this time.