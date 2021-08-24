Niagara County Sheriff's Office investigating fatal crash in the Town of Royalton

TOWN OF ROYALTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash in the Town of Royalton.

According to the sheriff's office the crash occurred in front of 4955 Royalton Center Road in the Town of Royalton around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigation revealed a vehicle traveling south on Royalton Center Road crossed over the center line and struck a vehicle traveling north.

The driver of the vehicle that was traveling south was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that was traveling north was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and names are not being released at this time.