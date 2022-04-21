Niagara County Sheriff's Office investigating death of a baby boy in the Town of Niagara

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating the death of a baby boy.

Deputies say they responded to a call for an infant in distress around noon Wednesday at the Cayuga Village Mobile Home Park in the Town of Niagara.

They, along with United States Border Patrol officers, Niagara Active Volunteer firefighters and Mercy EMS all responded to the call.

The baby was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where deputies say he died.

The name of the child will not be released.