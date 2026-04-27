Niagara County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle in Porter

PORTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle in Porter.

The sheriff's office said at about 1:30 p.m., it received calls reporting a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at Youngstown-Wilson and Dickersonville Roads. When deputies arrived, they confirmed a motorcycle struck a pickup truck and the operator of the motorcycle was unconscious and not breathing.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies and EMS personnel immediately began providing medical care, but the motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Based on the investigation, the sheriff's office said that the motorcycle was traveling west on Youngstown-Wilson Road and was attempting to pass an uninvolved vehicle and the pickup truck that were also traveling westbound. While the motorcycle was attempting to pass the pickup truck on the left, the pickup truck began making a left turn onto Dickersonville Road, and the motorcycle struck the driver’s side door of the pickup truck.

The investigation is ongoing and the names of those involved are being withheld at this time pending notification of family.

The investigation is ongoing.