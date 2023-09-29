Niagara County Sheriff’s Office investigating crash involving two motorcycles in Town of Cambria

TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced it is investigating a crash involving two motorcycles in the Town of Cambria.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Lockport-Cambria Townline Road and Upper Mountain Road in the Town of Cambria.

According to the sheriff's office, a preliminary investigation shows that two motorcycles were traveling south on Lockport-Cambria Townline Road. When the first motorcycle was at or approaching the intersection the second motorcycle struck the first from behind.

The sheriff's office said it appears both drivers were ejected from their motorcycles. The male driver of the first motorcycle was transported to ECMC for medical evaluation and treatment, and the female driver of the second motorcycle was transported to ECMC with serious injuries.

Their names were not released.