Niagara County Sheriff's Office investigating crash involving dirt bike in Town of Porter

TOWN OF PORTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a dirt bike in the Town of Porter on Monday.

The sheriff's office said that just after 10 a.m. on Monday, the Niagara County Communications Center received a report of a serious accident in front of 1678 Braley Road in the Town of Porter and initial responding patrol units confirmed that the crash involved a dirt bike.

According to investigators, the operator of the dirt bike was found unconscious and suffering from serious injuries. The dirt bike operator received emergency medical care at the scene and was transported by Mercy Flight to the ECMC with what the sheriff's office described as life-threatening injuries. The operator of the pickup truck involved in the crash was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The sheriff's office said the preliminary investigation indicates that the dirt bike attempted to enter Braley Road through a tree line and pulled into the path of the pickup truck

The crash remains under investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit (AIU).