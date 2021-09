PORTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Porter, Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the crash happened at Ransomville Road between Youngstown Wilson Road and Braley Road.

Mercy Flight arrived at the scene, but the extent of the injuries of the people involved in the crash is not known at this time.

Ransomville Road in Porter has since reopened.