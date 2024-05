LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is looking into what caused a serious crash late Monday night.

The Sheriff's office says a car hit a bicyclist on the Northbound side of Old Beattie Road in Lockport just before 9:00.

Early investigations show the bicyclist was riding southbound on the northbound sound.

The bicyclist was flown to the hospital with possible life threatening injuries. The identity of the bicyclist and the driver have not been released.