WILSON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in a house fire in the Town of Wilson on October 29.

The fire occurred at 3343 Daniels Road around 11:15 p.m. on October 29. The sheriff's office said when emergency crews arrived the house was fully involved with heavy smoke and fire.

According to the sheriff's office, a 59-year-old man was found dead after the fire was extinguished. He was later identified as 59-year-old Timothy Stephens.