Niagara County Sheriff's Office, FAA investigating small plane crash

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a small plane crashed in a corn field in the Town of Newfane.

According to officials, a 1929 Waco Model GXE took off from an area off Wilson Burt Road and headed eastbound just after 2 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say the plane was unable to gain altitude and landed in the corn field on Coomer Road. The plane then overturned.

The pilot received minor injuries and declined medical treatment.

The FAA will continue an investigation.