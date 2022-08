TOWN OF PORTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced a body was recovered from the lower Niagara River Friday.

A boater reported a body floating in the river just before noon Friday and the U.S. Coast Guard retrieved the body.

The body was brought to the Coast Guard Station in Fort Niagara State Park and is described as a male, unknown age and race.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to contact Investigator Hetrick at 716-438-3335.