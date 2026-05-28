Niagara County Sheriff's Office attempting to locate man last seen on May 24

CAMRBIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced that its Criminal Investigation Bureau is attempting to locate 31-year-old Kevin Demaison, who was last seen leaving his residence on Lower Mountain Road in the Town of Cambria on May 24.

The sheriff's office said Demaison was operating a white 2017 Ford Fusion with New York registration KGD8161, which is pictured above.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Derek Pacheco at 716-438-3393 (24 hours) or 716-438-3332 during normal business hours.