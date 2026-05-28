Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Niagara County Sheriff's Office attempting to locate man last seen on May 24

kevin demaison.jpg
Niagara County Sheriff’s Office
kevin demaison.jpg
Posted

CAMRBIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced that its Criminal Investigation Bureau is attempting to locate 31-year-old Kevin Demaison, who was last seen leaving his residence on Lower Mountain Road in the Town of Cambria on May 24.

The sheriff's office said Demaison was operating a white 2017 Ford Fusion with New York registration KGD8161, which is pictured above.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Investigator Derek Pacheco at 716-438-3393 (24 hours) or 716-438-3332 during normal business hours.

apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app