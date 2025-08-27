Niagara County Sheriff's Office attempting to locate female last seen on August 26

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in attempting to locate a female last seen on August 26.

The sheriff's office said Shayanne Braun was last seen leaving her residence on Ide Road in the Town of Wilson on the evening of August 26.

Braun is described as 5'10" tall and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants, brown boots and a dark colored hoodie. The sheriff's office said she is known to frequent locations in Amherst and Niagara Falls.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (716) 438-3393.