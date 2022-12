RANSOMVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify an individual in connection to an alleged ATV theft.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the individual pictured above may have been involved in the theft of two ATVs from the Ransomville area in early November.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 716-438-3407.