NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 26-year-old, vulnerable adult.

According to the sheriff's office, Sean Eskridge was last seen on Friday, April 14 in the City of Niagara Falls.

He is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue/grey button-down shirt and light-colored jeans.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with any information to contact Lt. Eric Gieseler at 716-438-3393.