LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help locating a teen who was last seen in Lockport.

The sheriff's office said Leanna Palmer was last seen on December 19 in the area of Sweetwood Drive wearing a gray Nike sweatsuit and black puffer coat.

Palmer was described as 5'3" tall and around 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (716) 438-3393 or (716) 438-3328.