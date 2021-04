LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing child.

Officials say 12-year-old Owen Warner was last seen in the Town of Lockport on April 17 wearing a red sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, and Converse sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office at 716-438-3393.