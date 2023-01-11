Niagara County Sheriff's Office announces arrests after child ingested fentanyl

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests have been made after a child allegedly ingested fentanyl.

According to the sheriff's office, on April 25, 2022, it received a report of an unresponsive two-year-old. Deputies, South Lockport Fire Company, and Rapids Volunteer Fire Company responded and the child was transported to Eastern Niagara Hospital. The sheriff's office then began an investigation into the home, parents, and circumstances of the child's cardiac arrest.

It was determined that the child allegedly ingested fentanyl and is receiving treatment and recovering.

On December 15, 20-year-old Jaynalyn Smith was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault.

On January 9, 23-year-old Dustin Houghton was arrested on one count of second-degree assault.