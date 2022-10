LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest in connection to a sex offense.

The sheriff's office said 55-year-old Edwin Colon faces one count of first-degree sex abuse following an investigation of an alleged incident that occurred on October 11.

Colon was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility and arraigned in CAP Court.