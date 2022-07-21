Niagara County Sheriff's K9 receives new body armor

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — K9 Atom from the Niagara County Sheriff's Office has received new body armor that gives him a fresh look and added protection on the job.

The donation comes from Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a charity established in 2009 that aims to provide bullet and stab-proof vests to dogs throughout the country that are at least 20 months old and are actively working in law enforcement or related fields.

K9 Atom’s new body armor is custom-made, tested, and certified. It weighs around four to five pounds and is embroidered with, “In memory of K9 Relic, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ, EOW 2/3/22."

“I appreciate the generous donation of a vest from Vested Interest in K9s. K9 Atom will be well protected while he is serving the residents of Niagara County." Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti.

Vested Interest in K9s says it has donated over 4,000 vests thanks to private and corporate funding. Each vest is worth somewhere between $1,000 to $3,000.

The organization accepts tax-deductible contributions.

More information on Vested Interest in K9s can be found here.