Niagara County Sheriff seeking answers after notice of violation from Commission on Forensic Science

LOCKPORT, NY — Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti says he is seeking answers from the state after the Commission on Forensic Science sent the sheriff's office a notice that its Forensic Laboratory had eight violations.

The following are the violations the commission accuses the laboratory of:



Misrepresenting information to the Commission Staff performing tasks without the proper documented authorization Fabricating and backdating of training documentation Delay in the recognition of reoccurring corrective actions Accepting improperly packaged evidence Conducting re-analysis of casework with no documentation Utilizing pre-adjudicated evidence from cases as competency/proficiency test samples Conduct unbecoming of a laboratory

The notice does not go into detail on the violations, which is what sheriff Filicetti said he is seeking answers on.

"It doesn't give me any particulars, it just says what the violation is but it doesn't give me any of the background of what led to that allegation of violation, it's very hard to defend our actions when I don't know what precipitated it," said Filicetti.

A hearing on the violations and proposed penalty will be held before the Commission no later than April 20 in Albany. The sheriff said he plans to appear.