TOWN OF WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff says one person has died following a crash in the town of Wheatfield.

Investigators say an SUV was driving eastbound on Niagara Falls Boulevard around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday when another SUV pulled into the intersection at Sy Road and the two collided.

Sheriff Michael Fillicetti said one person was killed in the accident, though he did not give any details about their age or identity.

The crash remains under investigation.