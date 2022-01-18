Niagara County residents react, dig their way out after winter storm

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a winter storm covered Western New York, neighbors are digging their way out.

This is what I-290 East looks like right now (4:15 PM). Wind is drifting the snow, along with some light snowfall. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/n1qIgvGQ8B — Natalie Fahmy (@NatalieFahmy) January 17, 2022

“I’ve been living in Western New York my whole life, so I’m used to the snow,” Tony Trunzo of Wheatfield said.

Trunzo said this is Niagara County's first major snowfall of the season, and it’s a welcome sight.

“My kids enjoy it,” Trunzo said.

But others, like David Speier of Wheatfield, haven’t been so lucky.

“I got about half the driveway done and my snowblower had a belt break,” Speier said. “So, I’ve been coming out on and off to do the rest by hand.”

AAA said by 5 pm they had 1,600 calls across the WNY region; 49% of calls were for stuck cars compared to 7% on an average January day.

But Speier said there are some good parts about cleaning your driveway by hand.

“You just take your time and it’s free exercise,” Speier said. “I love the snow, just hate to shovel it.”

People in Niagara County said cleaning their driveways is about keeping up with the snow while staying warm.

“It’s my last time today,” Speier said. “Tomorrow’s another day.”

“You start feeling it in the fingers and the toes after a while,” Trunzo said. “But you get used to it you put on the right clothes.”

Both the City of Buffalo and Niagara County said plows will be working throughout Monday night and early Tuesday morning to clear off main, residential, and secondary roads.