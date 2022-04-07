Niagara County mother hopes issues on supply chain of baby formula get quickly resolved

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Major recalls on Similac baby formula and supply chain issues continue to impact mothers nationwide and in Western New York.

A Niagara County mother, Danielle Smith, tells 7 News it has been hard for her to get a hypoallergenic amino acid-based infant formula for her 10-month-old baby, Elijah.

"We've been trying for a month now to secure his formula, which is Alfamino," Smith says.

This has been an issue since the recall of Similac baby formula in February, which has been a domino effect on manufacturers.

Smith reached out to the makers of Nestle Health Science with no luck.

"Now it just comes down to hunting. My doctor was able to give me three cans of the second formula she wanted us to try," she says. "So we have five cans right now, and that's going to last us ten days."

A pediatrician of Buffalo Pediatric Associates, Dr. Rachel Kaufman, says mothers can buy generic brands in the meantime.

"Even the genetic formula you know Walmart, Target and another large chain formula all of those are produced by the same manufacturer and the recall did not impact that," Dr. Kaufman says.

But those generic brands may not work for the 10-month-old because those brands have dairy protein in them.

"There's a whole misconception that you can go to the store and just get it," Smith says. "If it were that easy, I would do it."

Dr. Kaufman tells 7 News she doesn't recommend parents to make their own formula.

"So please, please, please talk with a medical professional if you're considering feeding your baby something rather than a typical formula if that's how you're feeding your baby," Kaufman says.

Danielle Smith hopes for a miracle formula for her baby boy.

"My hope is just to bring light to the manufacturers," she says. I know they're doing their best they can do, but this all stems from the Similac recall, which made sense, but now there are kids that need formulas."