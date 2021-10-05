Niagara County man pleads guilty to killing stepfather in 2018

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara County man has admitted to killing his stepfather back in 2018.

According to the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, Gregory Roy plead guilty to murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Roy admitted to killing Rudy Ray Rockett Sr., who was last seen in the Ransomville area in April 2018. Rockett was supposed to be going to the airport to go back to California at the time. Rockett’s body was later found in East Otto.

“The guilty plea today is hopefully the beginning of the healing for this family, who has been torn apart after Rudy Rockett’s death, ” says District Attorney Brian Seaman.

Roy will be sentenced on December 2, 2021.