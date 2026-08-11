Niagara County man facing rape, kidnapping and menacing charges

PORTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Ransomville man is facing multiple charges after an investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said that just after 11 p.m. on August 9, Niagara County Communications received a 911 call reporting a disturbance on the 2200 block of Youngstown-Lockport Road in the Town of Porter.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were directed to respond to a different location to speak with the caller. Investigators determined that the crime began at the caller’s location, continued to an address on the 2200 block of Youngstown-Lockport Road, and then back to the caller’s location.

The suspect allegedly fled when patrols arrived, and after a search of the area, 41-year-old Roberto Centeno-Oceguera was located, arrested and taken to ECMC for his injuries.

The sheriff's office said Centeno-Oceguera was charged with:



First-degree rape

Second-degree kidnapping

Three counts of criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use

Three counts of second-degree menacing

When he is released from ECMC, Centeno-Oceguera will be transported to the Niagara County Correctional Facility to appear in CAP Court.