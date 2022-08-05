Niagara County Legislature approves new Purple Heart monument

Purple Heart Day is celebrated on August 7 throughout the United States to honor service members who were injured or killed due to enemy attacks.

The Niagara County Legislature voted on Tuesday to further recognize those heroic individuals with a new Purple Heart monument that will be located at the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport.

Up to $100,000 will be devoted to constructing the monument in the center of a heart-shaped courtyard. Additionally, there will be various seating areas for visitors to enjoy.

Prior to the vote, members of the Legislature and the Purple Heart Chapter of Niagara County gathered to raise the Purple Heart flag and award County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski with a plaque.

“Locating this monument at the Courthouse was the perfect choice as it is also home to our Veterans Service Agency so those who are coming to the VSA for assistance can spend some time in the new courtyard. It will also be the proper location for future Purple Heart ceremonies.”

County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski

According to Jastrzemski, there are currently 367 known Purple Heart recipients. Anyone who knows of a Purple Heart recipient is encouraged to call the County Clerk's office at (716) 439-7022 to add them to the book.