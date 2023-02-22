Niagara County Legislature approves Agricultural Rights Advisory Panel

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Farmers in Niagara County were looking for a seat at the political table when it came to decisions impacting their livelihoods. They staged a rally ahead of Tuesday evenings County Legislature Meeting.

The farmers were pushing for the creation of a county agricultural right advisory panel. They said agriculture is one of the largest market sectors in Niagara County producing almost $20 million in products sold annually.

"Support Local Farmers" "No Farmers, No Food." "Vote Yes to the Ag Advisory Panel" were all signs farmers and supporters held onto outside of the Niagara County Courthouse Tuesday Evening.

WKBW Niagara County Farmers hold "support local farmers " signs at rally outside of Courthouse

"Farmers should not have to fight this alone because it is your food supply that is ultimately at stake," said Ed Pettitt, Agricultural Rights Advocate.

Pettitt said the Niagara County farming community was waiting to find out if a resolution which would allow farming citizens the ability to suggest agricultural solutions and local laws to the legislature will be approved.

WKBW "No Farmers No Food" sign at Niagara County Farmers Rally

"We're concerned that we're going to have laws imposed on us that we just can't deal with," said Pettitt. "And even though farmers are only one and a half percent of the population so we're easy to pick on because we don't have the voting power. It's going to affect you and him and 100-percent of the people and they won't know it until it's too late."

WKBW Children hold "Vote Yes! Ag Rights Advisory Panel" sign at Niagara County Farmers Rally



Pettitt said 100% of the population remains dependent on agricultural but farmers find themselves politically disadvantaged."In New York State agricultural policy is now dictated without your input, by fewer people knowing less about agricultural and with more political power than any time before," said Pettitt.

This is why Pettitt said they'd like for the agricultural rights advisory panel to be made up of six people and be co-chaired by a county legislator. Rebecca Wydysh, Chairman of the Niagara County Legislature, spoke at the rally and said she anticipated full support from the legislature.

"There has never been a greater time than now to show our collective voices to Albany to come together and let them know what it is that we need here in Niagara County," said Wydysh.

Shortly after the rally, inside the courthouse, voting began.

With each member of the legislature in favor of the resolution, both Wydysh and Pettitt said they're looking forward to getting started.

"It's going to give the farmers in out community a voice," said Pettitt.