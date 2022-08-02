Niagara County leaders seek public input on new "Connect Niagara" bus routes

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara County leaders are working with the NFTA to reroute the county's rural transportation bus service, which will be renamed "Connect Niagara."

The goal is to increase ridership while also connecting major areas throughout the county, from Lockport to North Tonawanda, all the way up to Niagara on the Lake.

County leaders want neighbors' opinions on the project and the proposed bus routes. They're holding two public meetings on the matter:

Tuesday, August 2 at 5pm

Niagara County Court House

Hawley Street, Lockport

Thursday, August 4 at 6pm

Niagara Falls City Council Chambers

Main Street, Niagara Falls

You can view the proposal and proposed bus routes online ahead of time. You can also leave a comment on that bus route portal if you cannot make the public meetings.