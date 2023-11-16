Niagara County joins investigation into recalled products and toxic lead exposure in children

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) announced it is working with state and federal investigators to investigate high levels of lead in the blood of a Niagara County child who consumed applesauce sold locally that was recently recalled by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The NCDOH said it is coordinating with the child's health care provider and determining all potential sources of exposure.

On October 28 the FDA issued an advisory about applesauce pouches containing high levels of lead. NCDOH said four children were found to have high levels of lead in their blood and currently recalls are in effect for all lot codes and expiration dates of the following products:



WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée Pouches — The WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée Pouches were sold and distributed by multiple retailers in New York State including Dollar Tree, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart and Whole Foods. They are also available for purchase through online retailers like Amazon.

Schnucks Applesauce Pouches (cinnamon flavor and variety pack) — Schnucks is a grocery store chain with 15 locations throughout Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. There are no locations within New York State.

Weis Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches (i.e., specific lots of UPC 041497216123) — Specific lots of these recalled Weis Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches (look for pouches with a UPC code of 041497216123) were sold in Weis grocery stores throughout New York State, including locations in Binghamton, Elmira, Endicott, Endwell, and Vestal, as well as in several stores in Pennsylvania.

“We know these products are readily available in retail stores across Niagara County and Western New York, and we urge all parents and caregivers to check their pantries and cupboards and immediately discard any of these products that are found." - Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton

According to the FDA, as of November 13, there are 22 cases of lead toxicity in children who consumed the apple purée products across the U.S. and cases are children ages 1 to 3 years with (Blood Lead Levels) BLLs ranging from 4 to 29 micrograms per deciliter (µg/dL). The FDA said they experienced signs and symptoms including headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, change in activity level, and anemia.

The NCDOH said if you are a parent or caregiver with concerns you can call the NCDOH Lead Poisoning Prevention nurse at: 716-278-8212.