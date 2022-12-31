Niagara County inmate dies after apparent suicide attempt

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara County inmate has died following an apparent suicide attempt.

Crews from Cambria Fire Company and Mercy Ambulance were called to the Niagara County Correctional Facility on December 23 around 7:30 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive inmate following an apparent suicide attempt.

According to the Niagara County Sherriff's Office, police and medial staff performed life saving measures at the facility. The inmate was taken to ECMC and died December 30.

The incident has been reported to the New York State Commissions on Corrections. The Sheriff’s Office and two other departments are investigating the incident.