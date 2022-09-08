Niagara County gun owners hold rally in response to New York State's new gun laws

WHEATFIELD, N.Y (WKBW) — Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday evening at the Frontier Fire Hall in Wheatfield. Second Amendment for Ever, Inc (SAfe) partnered with Iroquois Arms Collectors to host second amendment supporters and gun owners.

"This is a very important document," said Wendy Dominski. "Our forefathers fought and died for this document. This is what we stand for right here."

It was a call to action to protect their constitutional rights. Many at the rally said they went to find answers about what to do next.

"Whether it's voicing out opinions to our senators, to our congressmen," said Joyce Hamilton. "You know, writing letters, coming to meetings, finding out...going to rallies and seeing what we can do."

Ed Pettitt, Second Amendment for Ever president, said the state has gone to far when it comes to these new restrictions. Pettitt told 7 News he believes pistol permit holders are the safest and most responsible citizens.

"It's time for counties band together and restore some balance in the state," said Ed Pettitt. "We're taking an unprecedented measure to address these. The measure is going to be to recommend that the Niagara County Legislature pass a resolution authorizing the county to sue the state and to join with other counties in this lawsuit."

Pettitt told 7 News, the SAfE organization has a petition in place. He says they already have thousands of signatures from Niagara County citizens. He said they plan to present the petition to legislature on Tuesday, September 13th.