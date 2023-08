LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Fair is the largest fair focused on youth in New York State.

You can see animals including kangaroos, wallabies, camels and more!

The family friendly event will run from August 2 to August 6 in Lockport.

Ticket Price $10.00/ person (Wed-Sat)

Children 6 years old and under are free.

Sunday $20 a carload or $7 a person.

Fair Hours:

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

10 a.m. – 11p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.