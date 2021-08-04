Niagara County Fair and 4H program return

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Niagara County Fair is back. That return is bringing with it the 4H program.

"We are more grateful being back at it this year," Gianna Marino, a 4H participant, said.

Marino is 14, and she says having the program back, in person, is a massive part of who she is.

"I've been showing pigs since I was three and cows since I was five," Marino said.

Marino won grand champion pig this year, the culmination of a long two years. Shea Masse, another 4H'er is hoping to have similar success on Thursday after she too wasn't able to compete last year.

"I still raised my animals but it just wasn't the same being able to show them at the fair and having everyone come see us," Masse said.

The 4H program is a big deal at the Niagara County Fair, which is the largest youth fair in the state. Parent Bob Masse says he loves to see how helpful the program can be.

"They're not on their phones, they're not watching video games," Masse said, "they're outside they're learning all the time, they learn every minute they are here."

Masse says he's thankful the program was able to happen in 2021, especially as fair officials say it came together in a snap.

"We put (the fair) together in about two months time because we were still waiting on guidance from the state for fairgrounds," Justin Rogers with the Niagara County Fair, said.

The Fair runs from August 4th-8th:

Wednesday-Thursday: 10:00AM – 10:00PM

Friday-Saturday: 10:00AM – 11:00PM

Sunday- 10:00AM – 6:00PM

Admission is $6/person Wed-Sat., $4/person on Sunday. For more information, visit the fair website here.